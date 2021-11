As a full-time foodie, I could not resist connecting with the chef at one of my favorite Los Angels restaurants, Crossroads Kitchen. Tal Ronnen who is the executive chef at the celebrity-go-to restaurant knew exactly what he was cooking up for Thanksgiving and replied, "These are really yummy,' and sent over an exclusive Crossroads Kitchen cookbook recipe, Roasted Baby Parsnips with Sherry Maple Glaze and Chanterelles (say that five times fast). These thickly cut vegetables are coated in a sweet, sinful glaze and are this year's side dish that is sure to get devoured in less than five minutes, so triple the recipe!

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO