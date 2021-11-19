ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Somalia: State News Agency

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali capital...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of “talented” expats

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to...
MIDDLE EAST
Autosport Online

Why Saudi Arabia is investing so heavily in motorsport

Their efforts will be projected onto a world stage in December as the F1 season reaches a thrilling climax and one of the venues playing host is a new street circuit in Jeddah. F1 has signed a long-term contract with Saudi Arabia to host F1 and ultimately the race will run on a new purpose-built circuit that is being developed in Qiddiya. They also have the Dakar rally, Formula E, and Extreme E events.
MOTORSPORTS
lmu.edu

SAUDI ARABIA: WILL THIS BE THE HOST COUNTRY FOR EXPO 2030?

AHMAD ALSADHAN WRITES — The World Expo, held every five years for a duration of six months, is an event that gathers nations into one venue as a way of presenting solutions to current global challenges. Expo 2020, which was postponed by the pandemic, is currently being hosted by Dubai, UAE. Expo 2025 will be hosted by Japan.
WORLD
Advertising Age

Why Swizz Beatz launched an agency in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia isn’t the typical starting point for new agencies. But Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz was not concerned with doing things the usual way when breaking into the business. The country, better known for oil than creativity, is the launching pad for Good Intentions, a shop that Beatz—whose real name is Kasseem Dean—opened last week with Saudi native and agency veteran Noor Taher.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Kenya#Mogadishu#State News Agency#Reuters#Saudi
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy