ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty

homenewshere.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurors on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

A state court on Wednesday found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against the men found guilty of murdering him:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Boston

Dorchester Man Paroled For Murder Now Faces Charges In Road Rage Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) – A man on parole for a murder conviction was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident. State Police said Wednesday that the incident happened Nov. 17 at the Bowker Overpass at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East. Allegedly the victim, a 59-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that was almost hit by a GMC Acadia that ran a red light. Police Acadia was driven by Joseph Irizarry Sr., of Dorchester. Irizarry and the occupants of the other vehicle – including the victim – began to argue. Irizarry allegedly punched both men in the face and then stabbed the victim before speeding away. State police said Irizarry is on parole from a second-degree murder conviction in a gang-related shooting in Lawrence in 2000. He was paroled in 2020. Irizarry will now face several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Irizarry agreed to surrender to police and is now in prison for a parole violation. He will be arraigned on the new charges.
BOSTON, MA
Lawrence Post

14-year-old girl missing for a month says she ran away from home because her mom forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money

When the 14-year-old girl went missing, her mother slammed authorities for not doing enough to find her missing child. It was only after the girl was found about a month later when authorities discovered she ran away because of her own mother’s abuse. Investigations revealed that the mom allegedly abused the young teenager for several years. The mother would physically and verbally abuse her and even forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money. If she didn’t come back home with a certain amount, she would hit her, sometimes with objects like a frying pan.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Hell Ain’t Hot Enough: Ahmaud Arbery’s “Accused” Murderer Travis McMichael Testifies That He Was In “Life Or Death Situation”

There are things we want to say that our lawyers would probably frown upon…. White folks with a disdain for Black skin will tell just about any bald-faced lie it takes in an attempt to justify cold-blooded murder and hate crimes. On one hand, it’s to be expected. On the other hand, it’s f***ing infuriating! The whole country saw the video that showed Gregory and Travis McMichael chase, accost, and murder Ahmaud Arbery. Now, according to CBSNews report, they are the victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
rollingout.com

U.S. Marshal finally indicted 5 years after Black man was shot 76 times

On Oct. 26, the Fulton County grand jury indicted two officers in the 2016 death of Jamarion Robinson, a Black man who was shot 76 times in July 2016, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Eric Heinze and Kristopher Hutchens were each indicted on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and two counts each of making false statements and violation of oath to a public officer.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy