The Hawkeyes will be back inside Kinnick Stadium one final time this season when they host Illinois on Saturday. Saturday will be the 77th meeting between Iowa and Illinois. Iowa has won seven in a row and six straight at home. Illinois’ last win at Kinnick Stadium was in 1999 (40-24), Kirk Ferentz’s first year as Iowa’s head coach. Illinois’ last win in the series was a 27-24 victory in Champaign in 2008.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO