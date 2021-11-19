ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis sets vaccine mandate for U.S. salaried employees

By Editorials
Crain's Detroit Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is requiring all of its salaried, nonunion U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 5. Those who don't comply will be put on a 30-day unpaid leave of absence and could be subject to termination thereafter, the company said. Around 80 percent of the...

