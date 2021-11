The Detroit Tigers are heavy in the market for starting pitching this offseason, and one of the most intriguing options available is left-hander Carlos Rodón. Contender November continues here at Motor City Bengals, and this week we’ve been focused on starters. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our previews on Jon Gray, Robbie Ray, Eduardo Rodríguez, Max Scherzer, and Marcus Stroman, and keep an eye out for more soon.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO