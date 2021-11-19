Nets F Kevin Durant (shoulder) won’t play Friday night

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
Steve Nash has made no secret that this is an experimental time for his team. The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 106-93. Brooklyn is now 2-3, having lost twice at The Clays. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and company are looking for any spark rotational standpoint. “We...
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has seen plenty of ups and downs since he joined the NBA in 2007. His journey began in Oklahoma City and then took him to Golden State up until he signed with Brooklyn two summers ago. Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about him signing with the Warriors in free agency, but it clearly worked out for Durant because he went on to win two titles.
To the surprise of nobody, Kevin Durant has been one of the best performers in the NBA so far this season. The 2-time NBA champion has had a hot start to the season and is playing elite-level basketball for the Nets. One of the greatest scorers of all time, Durant has been a scoring machine this season.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday, and Steve Nash spoke about Kevin Durant's shoulder injury before the game.
Kevin Durant's MVP-like start to the season continued Sunday with 33 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a sore right shoulder. After helping the Brooklyn Nets beat the Thunder 120-96, Durant acknowledged that he is getting treatment on his shooting shoulder. He could be seen at one point moving and feeling his shoulder.
Kevin Durant isn’t letting any type of distraction get in the way of his business of leading the Brooklyn Nets to as many wins as possible. An ending to Kyrie Irving’s situation isn’t on the horizon. James Harden appears to be at an adjustment period due to the NBA’s recent rule changes. This leaves Durant with the heavy-lifting to start the season, and the one-time MVP has done nothing but deliver.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will miss Friday's game against the Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain, the team announced. Durant, 33, has played in all 16 of Brooklyn's games thus far. His 28.6 points per game ranks second in the league behind Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Kevin Durant continued his MVP play Sunday night, delivering his league-high seventh 30+ point game (33 points) to help lift Brooklyn over Oklahoma City (120-96) and conclude the team’s longest road trip of the season with a 5-1 record (10-4 overall). Although his production hasn’t taken a step backward, the...
The Brooklyn Nets heldKevin Durant out of Friday's 115-113 win over theOrlando Magicbecause ofa right shoulder sprain that has "just been bugging him a little bit." Nets coach Steve Nash made it clear, though, that Durant's injury will not be something that will keep him out for multiple games. "Let...
