Nets F Kevin Durant (shoulder) won’t play Friday night

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets said forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night’s game...

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
Kevin Durant
FanSided

Russell Westbrook’s performance with Lakers proves why Kevin Durant left Thunder

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has seen plenty of ups and downs since he joined the NBA in 2007. His journey began in Oklahoma City and then took him to Golden State up until he signed with Brooklyn two summers ago. Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about him signing with the Warriors in free agency, but it clearly worked out for Durant because he went on to win two titles.
Yardbarker

Steve Nash Spoke About Kevin Durant's Injury Before The Nets Play The Magic

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday, and Steve Nash spoke about Kevin Durant's shoulder injury before the game. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and for the first in the 2021-22 NBA season...
Sports
chatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant playing through shoulder issue amid hot start to season

Kevin Durant's MVP-like start to the season continued Sunday with 33 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a sore right shoulder. After helping the Brooklyn Nets beat the Thunder 120-96, Durant acknowledged that he is getting treatment on his shooting shoulder. He could be seen at one point moving and feeling his shoulder.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant reveals injury treatment after 33-point night vs. Thunder

Kevin Durant isn’t letting any type of distraction get in the way of his business of leading the Brooklyn Nets to as many wins as possible. An ending to Kyrie Irving’s situation isn’t on the horizon. James Harden appears to be at an adjustment period due to the NBA’s recent rule changes. This leaves Durant with the heavy-lifting to start the season, and the one-time MVP has done nothing but deliver.
Sportsnet.ca

Nets' Kevin Durant out Friday vs. Magic with right shoulder sprain

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will miss Friday's game against the Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain, the team announced. Durant, 33, has played in all 16 of Brooklyn's games thus far. His 28.6 points per game ranks second in the league behind Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
