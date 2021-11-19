ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction On Meta Data Center Halted After Racist Graffiti Found

By Kelsey Neubauer, Bisnow New York City
 7 days ago
A construction company stopped work on a data center being developed for Facebook's parent company, Meta, for three days after a second instance of racist graffiti, an incident that has become a trend in construction sites across the country. M.A. Mortenson, a Minnesota-based construction firm, halted work at the...

Randy Furr
6d ago

Wow ,what a country, want a couple of days off, just write some racist graffiti on the steel beams, LOL.

