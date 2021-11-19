ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty

thehendersonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurors on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Three Georgia men found guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder

Three white men were found guilty of murder on Wednesday for shooting dead a Black man in the southern US state of Georgia after chasing him in their pickup trucks. A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota. cl/ec
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Found Dead In Tracy Apartment; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

TRACY (CBS13) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside a Tracy apartment. Tracy police say officers responded to the 3500 block of W. Grant Line Road apartment early Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible dead body. At the scene, officers found the body of a woman inside. No other details about what may have led up to the woman’s death has been released at this point, but police say the death is considered suspicious. An active investigation is now underway by Tracy police. The name of the woman has not yet been released.
TRACY, CA
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Back of the Yards Thursday afternoon. At 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Lawrence Post

14-year-old girl missing for a month says she ran away from home because her mom forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money

When the 14-year-old girl went missing, her mother slammed authorities for not doing enough to find her missing child. It was only after the girl was found about a month later when authorities discovered she ran away because of her own mother’s abuse. Investigations revealed that the mom allegedly abused the young teenager for several years. The mother would physically and verbally abuse her and even forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money. If she didn’t come back home with a certain amount, she would hit her, sometimes with objects like a frying pan.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Bossip

Hell Ain’t Hot Enough: Ahmaud Arbery’s “Accused” Murderer Travis McMichael Testifies That He Was In “Life Or Death Situation”

There are things we want to say that our lawyers would probably frown upon…. White folks with a disdain for Black skin will tell just about any bald-faced lie it takes in an attempt to justify cold-blooded murder and hate crimes. On one hand, it’s to be expected. On the other hand, it’s f***ing infuriating! The whole country saw the video that showed Gregory and Travis McMichael chase, accost, and murder Ahmaud Arbery. Now, according to CBSNews report, they are the victims.
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
