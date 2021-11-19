How Valuable Is Jusuf Nurkic as a Free Agent?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Sacramento Kings (7-12, 11th in the Western Conference) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) Friday in Los Angeles.
The Lakers are 0-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.2.
The Kings are 1-2 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento allows 111.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points and 8.3...
