How Valuable Is Jusuf Nurkic as a Free Agent?

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rocky start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They are 6-7 as they adjust to what new head coach Chauncey Billups is implementing scheme-wise. Billups had a tall task taking on the job in Portland. Terry Stots had made the postseason eight consecutive seasons, but the team’s lack of success upon getting there led to his ouster. The Portland Trail Blazers had been eliminated in the first round four out of the last five years.

