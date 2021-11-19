Freshmen Georgia Needs to Play on Saturday
Smael Mondon, LB
Georgia is set to lose potentially three starting linebackers this spring. Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will be off to the graduation and the NFL, and junior linebacker Nakobe Dean is projected to be a first-round draft pick. If Georgia's defense is going to rebound next season and play well, they are going to need Smael Mondon to be special.
