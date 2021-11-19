Freshmen Georgia Needs to Play on Saturday

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network HQ, Florida's Dan Mullen has been fired following Florida's rough stretch of games over the last few weeks. Mullen is one of the latest head coaches of a Power-5 program to be let go from his role before the end of the 2021 season. USC pulled the trigger on former head coach Clay Helton earlier this season and now are left with an interim coach. While LSU decided to let go of Ed Orgeron following LSU's upset win over Florida. Orgeron agreed to stay on until the season's end, but nonetheless, the Tigers will be looking for a new head coach.

