ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Print a Sheet on One Page in Microsoft Excel

By Sandy Writtenhouse
howtogeek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites...

www.howtogeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

How to Make an Infographic in Microsoft PowerPoint

Marshall Gunnell is a writer with experience in the data storage industry. He worked at Synology, and most recently as CMO and technical staff writer at StorageReview. He's currently an API/Software Technical Writer based in Tokyo, Japan, runs VGKAMI and ITEnterpriser, and spends what little free time he has learning Japanese. Read more...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Link to Cells or Spreadsheets in Google Sheets

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Automate Microsoft Excel and Word Using Python

Integrate Excel with Word to generate automated reports seamlessly. Microsoft Excel and Word are without a shred of doubt the two most abundantly used software in the corporate and non-corporate world. They are practically synonymous with the term ‘work’ itself. Oftentimes, not a week goes by without us firing up the combination of the two and one way or another putting their goodness to use. While for the average daily purpose automation would not be solicited, there are times when automation can be a necessity. Namely, when you have a multitude of charts, figures, tables, and reports to generate, it can become an exceedingly tedious undertaking if you choose the manual route. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. There is in fact a way to create a pipeline in Python where you can seamlessly integrate the two to produce spreadsheets in Excel and then transfer the results to Word to generate a report virtually instantaneously.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to record a Microsoft Teams meeting

Microsoft Teams has become invaluable to many businesses over the past 18 months or so. As a video conferencing and collaboration tool, it has enabled colleagues and clients to continue communicating with one another even when they have been unable to meet in person. However, unless you are a very...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Excel#Page Layout#Pmo Lead
howtogeek.com

How to Make a Line Graph in Google Sheets

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Find Which Apps Are Using the Most Memory on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to merge multiple CSV files into one Excel workbook

If you have multiple CSV files and want to merge them into one Excel workbook so that it becomes more user-friendly and easy for editing, this article will be handy for you. No matter whether you have opened the CSV files in Notepad, Excel, Google Sheets, or any other app, you can use this method to join them into one.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Overlay Images in Microsoft Word

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announce improvements coming to SharePoint page authoring

Most SharePoint sites are created by non-web developers, and Microsoft is therefore working to make the process as simple as possible. The company has announced a slew of improvements arriving in the coming months which is designed to streamline the process of authoring a SharePoint page. The improvements are aimed...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

The Best Google Pixel 6 Cases of 2021

Gaurav Shukla is a technology journalist with over a decade’s experience reporting and writing about consumer technology. His work has appeared in XDA Developers and NDTV Gadgets 360. Read more... Elizabeth Henges is the Commerce Editor for How-To Geek. She has close to a decade's experience reporting on tech, gaming, and gadgets. Elizabeth has had her commerce work featured on XDA Developers, The Inventory, and more. She has also written for publications The Washington Post and The Verge. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

12 Basic Excel Functions Everybody Should Know

Microsoft Excel contains many functions that allow you to perform tasks without a calculator or extra work. But if you’re unfamiliar with formulas, it can feel intimidating. Here, we’ve listed 12 simple but useful Excel functions to get you started.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

FIX: Microsoft Office not opening [Word, Excel, PowerPoint]

Usually, when a program fails to start, it returns an error message letting the user know what’s happening. In this case, Microsoft Office is simply not opening. There are a few steps you can take in order to see where the issue is. They include opening the Task Manager or using Safe Mode.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

What Is No-Code, and Is It The Future of Tech?

Fergus is a freelance writer for How-To Geek. He has seven years of tech reporting and reviewing under his belt for a number of publications, including GameCrate and Cloudwards. He's written more articles and reviews about cybersecurity and cloud-based software than he can keep track of---and knows his way around Linux and hardware, too. Read more...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Convert PNG to PDF on Windows 11 or 10

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Got a PNG image file you need to...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Enable Google Photos Memories on Chrome’s New Tab Page

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

Revisit Your Xbox Gaming Stats in Microsoft’s Virtual Museum

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

How to Upload Files and Folders to Google Drive

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Every Google account comes with 15GB of free...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Deselect in Adobe Photoshop

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Deselecting areas in photos and layers in Adobe...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy