Best Buy has come through with some early Black Friday PS5 SSD deals today and these ones really are worth looking at to avoid the madness of the full sale later this month. The headline is that you can get the much-coveted WD BLACK SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink for its lowest ever price! This is kind of a big deal. You can get it right now for just $199.99 (was $279.99) - a massive saving of $70 and (as far as we can work out) its lowest ever price and the first time that PS5 SSD deals have ever put this model under the $200 mark. A brilliant drive, this model sits atop our best PS5 SSD guide for good reason.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO