Here's What Stores Will Be Open, Closed In Albuquerque On Thanksgiving

By Ginny Reese
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Many retailers are shutting their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

There will be fewer long lines and less waiting in the cold for deals this year. With stores closed, most retailers have altered how Black Friday shopping will be held this year as well.

In addition, this means that shoppers need to grab any last minute grocery items before Thanksgiving day , as most grocery stores will be closed as well.

Here is a list of all of the major retailers across New Mexico that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving this year:

OPEN

  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Five Below
  • Michaels
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks
  • Walgreens

CLOSED

  • Ashley Furniture
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Bed, Bath and Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Burlington
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Forever 21
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

