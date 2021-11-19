ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetty Wap Speaks Out For The First Time Following FBI Arrest

By Kiyonna Anthony
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcX9D_0d25l23F00

Photo: Getty Images

Fetty Wap has been silent since being arrested back in October after being accused of participating in a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug scheme. On Thursday, the "Trap Queen" rapper took to Instagram to seemingly address the federal drug charges for the first time. Fetty posted a video clip, which opens with Kanye West 's infamous Drink Champs interview, and continues on following Fetty through his music making making process. He wrote:

“Loyalty can be both a great trait and a deadly one … choose wisely with who you stand with but never change what you stand for Never bend Never Fold … Head up like a nose bleed #ImOnBorrowedTime if it ain’t life it ain’t forever.”

The 30-year old star, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at Citi Field in New York City last month, just before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. Fetty has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released from jail on $500,000 bond. Prosecutors say the New Jersey rapper, along with five of his peers, distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island. The feds claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and were smuggled to the East Coast via USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Fetty's arrest came just days after the star released his highly anticipated album The Butterfly Effect, following a brief hiatus from music and the loss of his four-year-old daughter , Lauren Maxwell, who died of heart complications.

Fetty Wap's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.

