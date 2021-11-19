ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Huron County COVID-19 numbers take a big jump

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 6 days ago
NORWALK — The COVID-19 count took a big jump last week in Huron County.

The previous reporting period (Nov. 5 to 11) noted that Huron County’s COVID-19 case count was 220. Last week’s reporting period (Nov. 12 to 18) saw a significantly increased to 280 new cases.

The average age of cases for this reporting period was 39, with the highest number of cases for this week reported in the 31 to 40 age group.

All but one Huron County zip codes are currently reporting cases, with the highest infection rate in the New London zip code for the reporting period.

COVID-19 Booster Shot Distribution

There are now COVID-19 booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Moderna/Pfizer-BioNTech recipients must have completed their initial series at least 6 months ago, and must be age 18+. For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. For more information, read CDC’s media statement about boosters from 10/21/2021 here: https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p1021-covid-booster.html

Huron County Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Huron County Public Health (HCPH) currently has the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine available for appointments at HCPH’s office in Norwalk for individuals aged 5+ interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine, or Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine for individuals age 18+.

Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are also available at HCPH by appointment for individuals age 18+ who have completed their two initial doses of Pfizer/Moderna at least 6 months ago; or for individuals who have completed Johnson & Johnson vaccination two months ago.

Interested individuals can schedule a vaccination or booster appointment at HCPH by calling 419-668-1652 ext. 241. Please bring a valid ID and insurance information to your vaccination appointment. Individuals must be 5+ to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and 18+ to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present with them at the appointment.

Age Group

Continued Updates

HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19- vaccination-dashboard.

