How God Helps Us Pray According to His Will

“Having undertaken, for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith, and honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony”…(Mayflower Compact). This important document reveals volumes about our nation’s beginnings. How did it all start? Why did the pilgrims plant the first colony? How did we all get here? According to them, it was for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith. Through many struggles and great faith, America was born with divine purpose and a great destiny. Although we have not always lived up to such a covenant, we still remain the greatest country on Earth. We must remember our identity from the past and move to a greater future.

