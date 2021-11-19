How God Helps Us Pray According to His Will

Associate Professor of Biblical Counseling; Chair, Department of Biblical Counseling and Family Ministry; Dean of Students. Dr. Pierre is author of The Dynamic Heart in Daily Life: Connecting Christ to Human Experience (New Growth Press, 2016) and co-author of The Pastor and Counseling (Crossway, 2015). He has contributed to various books, including Christ-Centered Biblical Counseling and Scripture and Counseling. His writing has been featured in Tabletalk Magazine, Baptist Press, and the Gospel Coalition. He currently serves as a pastor at Clifton Baptist Church and speaks at various engagements in the U.S. and overseas. He serves on the board of directors for the Biblical Counseling Coalition and is a certified member of the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. He and his wife Sarah raise their five children in Louisville, Kentucky.
