When vacationing in Gatlinburg it is a must that you visit Ripley's Aquarium. Here are the Top 3 things our family enjoyed the most during our visit. Angel here and our family had never had the opportunity to visit an aquarium until this summer. Not a single one of us. We all left with sore jawbones from our mouths being open in awe the whole time. It is an experience for the whole family whether you have young kids or teenagers. Parker and Braden loved it just as much as Tuck and Charlotte. Joe was mesmerized by the sharks and I loved seeing all the different varieties of fish.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO