Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out of Week 10's game against the Carolina Panthers. Hopkins was trending in the wrong direction all week and has been ruled out of Week 10's clash with the Panthers. He will miss a second consecutive game with his hamstring injury. His next chance to play will come against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 before the Cardinals bye in Week 12. In his absence, Christian Kirk is expected to lead the Cardinals' pass catchers against Carolina, with Colt McCoy under center once again.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO