Elijah Mitchell (finger) could be a game-time decision in Week 11

fantasypros.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell underwent surgery for a broken finger earlier this week and the team...

www.fantasypros.com

49erswebzone

49ers-Jaguars: Kyle Shanahan ‘holding out hope’ that Elijah Mitchell could play, discusses Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon

172 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is officially listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is still hoping that the rookie could play, but the odds are against him.
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers could have Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford on Sunday; Elijah Mitchell returns to practice

The 49ers’ resurgent defense should have reinforcements Sunday when San Francisco faces the Vikings’ seventh-ranked offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Wednesday that inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and pass rusher Dee Ford (back) would return from extended absences to play against Minnesota. Greenlaw, whose practice window was opened last week, has been sidelined since he underwent surgery after the season opener. Ford, who will return to practice Thursday, has missed the past four games due to a flareup of his ongoing back issues.
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 10: Start Big Ben, sit Matt Ryan, beware Elijah Mitchell

I’m a fantasy manager just like you. I eat waffles just like you. I dream about three-legged zombie tigers chasing me, just like you. And just like you, I rack my brain over difficult fantasy football start/sit decisions. Heading into Week 10’s Sunday/Monday slate, who are some borderline players I’m eyeballing, and where do they fall on the start/sit spectrum?
#Fantasy#American Football#Rb
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Rams game thread: Tonight should be the Elijah Mitchell show

A 49ers win would do wonders for their 2021 season. San Francisco currently sits in the 11th spot in the NFC West, but the Panthers are 5-5 in the seventh spot, while the Saints, who don’t have a QB or any wide receivers, are 5-4 sitting in the sixth spot. Add in the 5-4 Vikings, 4-5 Falcons, 4-6 Eagles, and you have the Wildcard race in the NFC.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 10 came with some good news as George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell were both unlisted. There were no surprises on the report and San Francisco should go into Monday night against the Rams with their health relatively intact. Missing some of the players who are now available could’ve been a real problem for the upset-minded 49ers.
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger, uncertain outlook for Week 11

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a major role in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams, but he maynot be available to follow up on that performance against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell fractured a finger during the victory. He’s...
49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan noted doctors are "pretty optimistic" Mitchell will be fine, adding there is hope that the running back could even...
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell among Bucky Brooks’ top 5 rookies through Week 10

109 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In a special for FOX Sports, analyst Bucky Brooks ranked his top five NFL rookies through Week 10, and San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell received some love. The Louisiana product landed at No. 5 on Brooks' power ranking.
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers less optimistic Elijah Mitchell can play with surgically repaired finger

The optimism the 49ers had Tuesday before rookie running back Elijah Mitchell underwent surgery on a broken finger on his right hand has dimmed considerably. The 49ers listed Mitchell as doubtful to play Sunday against the Jaguars after the sixth-round pick failed to practice during the week. “It’s just how...
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers vs. Seahawks bumped from prime time; Elijah Mitchell iffy to play vs. Vikings

Two seasons after their winner-take-all battle for the NFC West title was moved to a Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks have been bumped from prime time because both teams’ chances of winning the division are comically slim. San Francisco (5-5) and Seattle (3-7), scheduled to play on “Sunday Night...
fantasypros.com

Week 12 Start/Sit PLUS: Cam Newton, Michael Gallup, Damien Harris (2021 Fantasy Football)

Two high safety defenses continue to ruin NFL fantasy studs with the Bills, Chiefs and Seahawks all having their struggles against the new tactic for beating the league’s best offenses. The Titans, meanwhile, are struggling with injuries while the Eagles, Vikings, Bengals, and WFT suddenly look like legit contenders. It’s been one of the more unpredictable seasons for offensive consistency, but that means there’s plenty of opportunities if you look in the right places. First, let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (It was a good week for me outside streamers, I’ve logged it as 61 hits and 23 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
