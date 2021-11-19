ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray a game-time decision, Justin Pugh and DeAndre Hopkins out against Seattle Seahawks

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is good news, bad news and no news for the Arizona Cardinals on the injury front heading into the final game before they get to their bye week. So, Kyler Murray is a game-time decision, which is always fun for those who like to know what...

www.revengeofthebirds.com

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray 'Close' To Return, But Cardinals Need DeAndre Hopkins Too

A year ago this week, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ made sure they'd be forever linked in Cardinals' lore with the "Hail Murray" to beat the Bills. Twelve months later, Murray and Hopkins have been linked in a different way – their combined absence underscoring crucial missing pieces for the Cardinals' offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Likely Out with Injuries in Week 10

Fantasy managers who have Kyler Murray and/or DeAndre Hopkins on their roster might want to consider putting the Arizona Cardinals stars on the bench before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals are reportedly not optimistic Murray will play against Carolina because of an ankle injury, according to ESPN's...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision in Week 10

Murray returned to practice on Friday, but will be a game-time decision in Week 10. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to see how Murray feels Saturday and Sunday morning. He didn't play in a Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old has been terrific this season, throwing for 2,276 yards and a 17:7 TD: INT ratio while rushing for 147 yards and three scores over eight games in 2021. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is also a game-time decision, but the Cardinals are expected to have WR AJ Green (illness) back. Fantasy managers should be back on Sunday to ensure Murray is active before inserting him into their starting lineups. The former No.1 overall pick is a borderline QB1 and 13th among all quarterbacks in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cardschatter
ESPN

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision again with sprained left ankle

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for a second straight week, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. Murray returned to practice Friday after missing five straight. He last practiced the week of Arizona's Thursday night loss to the Green Bay Packers, against whom he sprained his left ankle late in the fourth quarter.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyler Murray, Rob Gronkowski, DeAndre Hopkins, more affecting Week 11 rankings

Kyler Murray, Rob Gronkowski, DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, and Logan Thomas have all at least the past two games, and since all of them possess top-10 upside at their respective positions every week, their returns to action would greatly affect Week 11 fantasy rankings. Get the latest injury updates so you're prepared for another tough week of waiver pickups, DFS lineup picks, and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Official Decision On Kyler Murray

Throughout the week, the Arizona Cardinals have been wondering whether or Kyler Murray will be able to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. A few hours before kickoff, the team got its answer: the MVP candidate and Cardinals starting quarterback is out of this afternoon’s contest. NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could return against Seahawks this week

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2021 season is on life support following an embarrassing 17-0 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. There is no margin of error left for the team and they have a few more daunting games on the second half of the schedule, including two matchups against the 8-2 Arizona Cardinals and a road game against the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
12news.com

Murray, Hopkins out for Cardinals game second week in a row

GLENDALE, Ariz — Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both out for the Cardinals game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday. This makes the second week in a row that both players have been listed as inactive. Murray sprained his ankle at the end of the Cardinals' game...
NFL
NBC Sports

DeAndre Hopkins remains out of Cardinals practice

DeAndre Hopkins has missed two consecutive games with his injured hamstring and things are trending toward him missing a third. According to multiple reporters, the Cardinals’ receiver was not on the field for the open portion of the team’s Thursday practice. Hopkins has not practiced since back in Week Seven,...
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Announces Decision On WR DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t have the greatest news on star receiver DeAndre Hopkins during his Friday media session. Kingsbury announced that Hopkins will be out Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Hopkins has missed the last two games with that same...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: WR DeAndre Hopkins out

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled the All-Pro pass catcher out due to a hamstring injury that will now force him to miss a third straight game. Kingsbury added that quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) will...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy