Kyler Murray a game-time decision, Justin Pugh and DeAndre Hopkins out against Seattle Seahawks

Murray returned to practice on Friday, but will be a game-time decision in Week 10. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to see how Murray feels Saturday and Sunday morning. He didn't play in a Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old has been terrific this season, throwing for 2,276 yards and a 17:7 TD: INT ratio while rushing for 147 yards and three scores over eight games in 2021. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is also a game-time decision, but the Cardinals are expected to have WR AJ Green (illness) back. Fantasy managers should be back on Sunday to ensure Murray is active before inserting him into their starting lineups. The former No.1 overall pick is a borderline QB1 and 13th among all quarterbacks in the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO