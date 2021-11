After making the College Football Playoffs in two of the past three seasons, Notre Dame is right in the middle of the playoff hunt. Brian Kelly’s team is #6 in the AP Poll and will likely move up one spot in this week’s playoff rankings. Led by tremendous coaching, the program continues to improve each week and will face the struggling Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech on Senior Day. If the Fighting Irish can take care of business these next two weeks, anything can happen.

