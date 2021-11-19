Several area schools in IGHSAU preseason basketball rankings + Metro girls hoops Jamboree results

The Lady Hornets tipped off the 8th annual 2-Day Girls Basketball Preseason Event hosted by Nature Coast Tech on Nov. 9th against Jones High School. Right from the start, Jones possessed the ball aggressively and dominated the court. The Orlando-based team executed direct passes. This match-up may have upset the Lady Hornets, but realistically these girls faced a level higher than they were accustomed to; And that’s a good thing. The girl’s basketball team from Jones High School averages 60 points per game and wins over 70% of their games. “It’s preseason and I don’t worry about the score. I want the girls to learn not to quit, and the way to do that is through the competition. The girls realized that they could compete against a higher level,” said coach Hughes.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO