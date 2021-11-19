ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Several area schools in IGHSAU preseason basketball rankings + Metro girls hoops Jamboree results

By Cole Bair
1650thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released its preseason basketball rankings. In Class 5A, Waterloo West is ranked 2nd, while...

1650thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqradio.com

Preseason Preview: Webster City Girls Basketball

The Webster City girls basketball team will look to add more wins to the win column in 2021-22 than they had in 2020-21. The Lynx finished in the cellar of the North Central Conference and recorded a 3-16 overall record, and 1-11 in the conference. The Lynx lose two of...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Robertson County schools participate in 2021 basketball jamboree

Basketball season is officially underway in Robertson County. While games won’t count to a team’s record until this upcoming Tuesday, all five county schools took part in Saturday’s basketball jamboree at White House Heritage High School. Each team played two, eight-minute quarters against different opponents throughout the night. White House...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Citizen Tribune

Grainger, Claiborne put on a show in preseason jamboree

RUTLEDGE — Both the Grainger and Claiborne boys’ and girls’ basketball teams got to take the floor in the first-ever Grainger County vs. Claiborne County jamboree at Grainger High School Thursday night. Grainger’s boys were led by tenacious defense and spurts of hot shooting in their half of play, while...
RUTLEDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ighsau#Waverly Shell Rock#Grundy Center#Hudson 17 Cedar#Waterloo Columbus 14#Sumner Fredericksburg
timbercreekathletics.com

Girls Basketball | 2021 East Metro Tournament

Good luck to girls basketball and the coaching staff as the Lady Wolves open the 2021-22 season up with the East Metro Tournament at Jones High School tonight. Go Wolves!
ORLANDO, FL
Quad Cities Onlines

Illinois area girls basketball: Teams, individuals to watch

Rockridge: With three-fifths of last winter's starting lineup back from an 8-4 club that ended up 4-2 in the Three Rivers West (both meetings with Fulton and Riverdale were cancelled due to COVID-19 pauses in those programs), the Rockets also look to set themselves up as one of the teams to beat in the conference.
ILLINOIS STATE
rensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Basketball falls to IU Health Hoops Classic 68 – 47

The Lady Bombers suffered their first loss of the season in the IU Health Hoops Classic to Harrison. Leading scorers for the night were Jessie Ringen with 22, Taylor VanMeter with 10, and Morgan VanMeter with 7. Sarah Kaufman and Abby Ahler each had 3, and Avree Cain finished with 2. The Lady Bombers play again Friday evening against Lafayette Jeff at Harrison High School.
EDUCATION
Deseret News

High school girls basketball: Morgan, Beaver, Piute tabbed preseason No. 1s in respective classification as 3A/2A/1A tip off this week

The 2020-21 high school girls basketball season tips off this Tuesday for 3A, 2A and 1A, and familiar faces begin the season as the favorites once again. In the Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings, Morgan (3A), Beaver (2A) and Piute (1A) open the season as the team to beat, and Morgan and Piute are both defending state champs.
MORGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kchi.com

CHS Basketball Jamboree Tonight

Chillicothe High School will host a three-school basketball jamboree tonight starting at 5:00 pm. Boys and Girls teams from Chillicothe, Brookfield and Trenton will participate. Each team will play three, six-minute quarters vs an opponent per MSHSAA three-team basketball jamboree guidelines. Team scoring and team fouls will be kept on the scoreboard and will be cleared after each six-minute session or quarter. Personal fouls will not accumulate or be tallied, and individual scoring will not be recorded.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Click2Houston.com

HOOPS INSIDER: Aldine Davis Girls Basketball

The Davis Falcons snuck into the playoffs last season but fell to the Oak Ridge War Eagles in the first round. Coach Stephanie Smith welcomes back a balanced lineup. Sophomore Deyjah Ray will run the point after a solid freshman season. Ray can distribute with the best in the district and has the respect of her squad.
ALDINE, TX
Emporia gazette.com

Several Spartan wrestlers earn preseason top 5 rankings

The Emporia High girls wrestling team along with several individual girls wrestlers and one boys wrestler have been ranked in the top five by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. The Spartan girls team is ranked No. 5 in Division I behind Dodge City, Washburn Rural, Wichita North and Shawnee Heights.
EMPORIA, KS
WLFI.com

High School Girls IU Health Hoops Classic begins today

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Girls High School IU Health Hoops Classic started tonight. Eight teams are battling it out for a chance to win first place. Lafayette Jeff took on Twin Lakes and lost 64-28. Meanwhile, Harrison dominated Rensselaer Central and won 68-47. Twin Lakes will be taking on Harrison...
LAFAYETTE, IN
hernandosun.com

Nature Coast Tech hosts 8th Annual Girls Basketball Preseason Event

The Lady Hornets tipped off the 8th annual 2-Day Girls Basketball Preseason Event hosted by Nature Coast Tech on Nov. 9th against Jones High School. Right from the start, Jones possessed the ball aggressively and dominated the court. The Orlando-based team executed direct passes. This match-up may have upset the Lady Hornets, but realistically these girls faced a level higher than they were accustomed to; And that’s a good thing. The girl’s basketball team from Jones High School averages 60 points per game and wins over 70% of their games. “It’s preseason and I don’t worry about the score. I want the girls to learn not to quit, and the way to do that is through the competition. The girls realized that they could compete against a higher level,” said coach Hughes.
ORLANDO, FL
Click2Houston.com

HOOP SCOOP: Legacy Prep Lions come in at No. 5 in private school rankings

No. 5 Legacy Prep Christian Academy Lions 2021 TAPPS 4A State Runner-Ups Audra May enters year 11 at Legacy Prep Christian Academy with some momentum after watching her squad reach the TAPPS 4A State Championship game a year ago and finishing 21-5 overall. The Lions seek another trip back to...
HIGH SCHOOL
Courier-Times

Raiders and Vikings defeat foes in MEC Basketball Jamboree

PARKER CITY — Both the Shenandoah and Blue River Valley High School boys basketball teams participated in the 10-team Mid-Eastern Conference Boys Basketball Jamboree Saturday evening in the Bears’ Den at Monroe Central High School, and both came away with victories over their opponents in one half of action. Shenandoah...
PARKER CITY, IN
thermtide.com

Varsity girls basketball builds team dynamic preseason

As fall sports come to a close, student athletes at Richard Montgomery Highschool are making the annual transition to their winter sports seasons. One of the most popular, but demanding winter sports is basketball. In preparation for this year’s girls varsity basketball season, players are shifting their training rituals and increasing conditioning time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy