Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returns to practice on Friday

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have at least one day of practice under his belt entering Sunday’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

Per Mike Spofford of the team’s official site, Rodgers returned to practice on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday due to a toe injury. He said Wednesday he is “definitely” starting against the Vikings regardless of his practice participation.

Friday marks Rodgers’ first true practice since the week before the Packers played the Washington Football Team, a stretch of almost a month. A short week prepping for a Thursday night game in Arizona preceded a positive COVID-19 test which took away two full weeks of practice for the veteran quarterback. Rodgers played last Sunday after being activated on Saturday.

Receivers Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor left tackle David Bakhtiari both missed practice for the third straight day, meaning they’ll likely be out for Sunday. The same goes for running back Aaron Jones, who is expected to miss a game or two with a knee injury suffered last Sunday.

The Packers will release an official injury report with designations later on Friday, but Rodgers is fully expected to play.

