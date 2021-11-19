ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Bills Showdown

By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 7 days ago

Week 11 in the NFL brings about a matchup that is a little personal for the Indianapolis Colts.

Not only will they be trying to get a win over one of the best teams in the NFL, but the Colts will also be returning to the place where their 2020 season ended in January.

The Colts will be taking on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Sitting at 5-5, the Colts are looking to get their first win over a team with a winning record this season and stay in the playoff hunt. The 6-3 Bills, on the other hand, are looking to build momentum as they fight for one of the top spots in the AFC.

Let’s take a look at the key areas to watch as Indy tries to come away with a big victory on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5X9S_0d25Z8Gv00
© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Handling the Pressure

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts struggled to handle the aggressive pressure brought by the defense. Quarterback Carson Wentz was never able to get into a rhythm because of the pressure, causing the offense to struggle.

The Colts can expect much of the same from the Bills in terms of pressure. With guys like Jerry Hughes, Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau along the defensive line, this may be the biggest test the Colts offensive line has faced all year.

Luckily for the Colts, it looks like all of the starters along the offensive line will be available. Left tackle Eric Fisher (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), and right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) were all full participants at practice on Thursday and are expected to play. A unit that struggled last week will need to bounce back if the Colts hope to have a shot.

This applies to the running backs in pass protection as well. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will be relied upon to pick up blitzes to give Wentz more time to deliver the ball. It’ll take the entire unit playing as one to not allow the Bills defense to take over the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huU1S_0d25Z8Gv00
© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Balanced Offensive Attack

Another way the Colts can keep the Bills’ defense honest is by having a balanced offensive gameplan.

There have been times this year where “Run The Damn Ball” has reigned supreme. Other times it seems the Colts are at their best with the ball in Wentz’s hands.

However, the Colts had their best offensive game of the year when the offense saw great balance against the New York Jets. Granted, it was the struggling Jets, but the Colts racked up 532 yards and six total touchdowns in the contest. The Colts had 30 rushing attempts and 30 passing attempts that night, the sort of balance that is rarely seen in the NFL.

The pressure should not be all on the running backs to take over the game, nor should it be on Wentz to have the game of his life. The Colts want to establish a physical presence and will do so by running the ball with Taylor and Hines. This will also open things up for Wentz, allowing one-on-one matchups where he can take his shots.

The key to the Colts’ offensive success on Sunday may not be a dominant performance by Taylor or Wentz, but a total effort in making the offense as effective and efficient as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmr3f_0d25Z8Gv00
© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Making Allen Uncomfortable

Two weeks ago, the Jaguars revealed to the world what it takes to slow down Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Jaguars launched an all-out assault on Allen, totaling 19 pressures and four sacks as the Jags pulled off the 9-6 upset. Allen could never get into a rhythm and turned the ball over three times with two interceptions and a fumble.

The Colts must put pressure on Allen to force him into mistakes. The Colts were able to sack Allen twice in January but did not get enough pressure throughout the game to knock Allen off.

The Colts have seen an uptick in their ability to create pressure recently. Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye has recorded the most pressures in the NFL over the last two weeks and recorded his first career sack against the Jaguars. All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has also been in the backfield more often, making things difficult for opposing quarterbacks up the middle.

For a pass rush group that has struggled for most of 2021, it seems they are starting to hit their stride at the right time. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Colts would love to see the unit take another step forward and bring the heat on Sunday.

Have thoughts on the key areas to the game for the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

