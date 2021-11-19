ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Kallao

By Stephen Kallao
knau.org
 7 days ago

Hear The War On Drugs perform songs from 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'. Like magic,...

www.knau.org

Stereogum

Stephen Sondheim Dead At 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of Broadway’s most renowned and prolific songwriters, has died. He was 91. The news has been confirmed to the New York Times via his lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, who described Sondheim’s passing as sudden. Sondheim is perhaps best known for writing the lyrics to legendary Broadway musicals...
CELEBRITIES
thepostathens.com

Day in the Life: Stephen Kramer Glickman

For actor, musician and comedian Stephen Kramer Glickman, every day is different. It's hard for him to pinpoint just one routine because of his many varying projects and the entertainment industry as a whole. However, this day was one Glickman was extremely excited for: his first live concert. “Most of...
ATHENS, OH
#The World Cafe
KXL

Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim Dies

NEW YORK (AP) – Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century, has died. Sondheim influenced several generations of theater songwriters, particularly with such landmark musicals as “Company,” “Follies” and “Sweeney Todd.”. His most famous ballad, “Send in the Clowns,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC

