John Williams will join Pastor Corey Brooks on a Woodlawn rooftop, stand up to gun violence and poverty

 7 days ago

Pastor Corey Brooks is spending 100 days on a rooftop near where he hopes to build a community center in Woodlawn. He and Uptake CEO Kayne Grau join John Williams to explain the cause, and invites your help.

More with Pastor Corey Brooks

