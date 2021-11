FinTechs in Bulgaria achieved a record of BGN 1.86 billion ($1.03 billion) in 2020, a roughly 20% increase compared to 2019, helped by the boost in real-time transactions. This data was published in the annual FinTech report by the Bulgaria FinTech Association (BFA), released on Nov. 23, and further revealed that the digital payments segment was the largest contributor to the overall performance of the FinTech sector, representing 66% of the total operating revenue in 2020.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO