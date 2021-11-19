ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Damn, Why Do Y'all Hate Taylor Swift So Much?

By Tora Northman
Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've missed that Taylor Swift released a short film last weekend, where the hell have you been?. I'm not expecting the majority of Highsnobiety readers to identify as a Swiftie, but for some reason, you all really seem to hate the woman. We have nothing against Jake, the...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Shaggy
Elle

Taylor Swift Left So Many Easter Eggs in the ‘All Too Well’ Short Film

Taylor Swift has officially released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album, complete with additional tracks that had never been heard before—including one very important 10-minute version of the fan-favorite song “All Too Well.” Swift has teased for years that there was an original, longer version of the song, and now with Red (Taylor’s Version), she’s not only given it to the fans, she’s also created an entire cinematic universe around it.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Jennifer Aniston Is the Actress in Taylor's Version of "All Too Well"

Another album, another batch of Easter eggs. Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday, Nov. 12, and fans are diligently combing through the lyrics for hints as to who she's singing about. Swifties have long suspected that the song is about Jake Gyllenhaal, who the pop star briefly dated for three months in 2010. The new longer version of the song seems to bolster that theory—and also introduces some new characters. One lyric in particular—"Not weeping in a party bathroom/Some actress asking me what happened, you/That's what happened, you"—has fans speculating about the identity of the actress. In the 15 hours...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Tumblr#Highsnobiety#Swiftie#Big Machine Records
AceShowbiz

Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Heartbroken With 'All Too Well' Short Film

The Grammy-winning artist unleashes the Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink-starring video just hours after she unleashes her latest re-released album, 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has finally unleashed a music video for "All Too Well" nearly a decade since the song's release. After "All Too Well: The Short Film" arrived on Friday night, November 12, many fans expressed their heartbreak over the tragic love story.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

I Decoded 20 Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Video So You Don't Have To

The autumn setting, the lost scarf, the dancing around the kitchen under the refrigerator light, the innocent beginning of a relationship shown all the way until its bitter ending — it was rare, and it was all there in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film music video. The 10-minute extended version of the classic track off Swift's Red album was nearly a decade in the making, and it's finally seeing the light of day. Let me tell you: after hearing it, I might be OK, but I'm not fine at all!
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Taylor Swift Just Wore Her Own Damn Version of Princess Diana’s Iconic "Revenge Dress"

There's no doubt about it: Taylor Swift knows how to make a freakin' fashion statement. While stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday evening to chat about the release of her Red (Taylor's Version) album, the singer seemingly channeled Princess Diana in a look that instantly drew comparisons to the late royal's iconic "revenge dress" moment — with her own 2021-approved updates, of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Taylor Swift Performed All 10 Minutes Of "All Too Well" On SNL

Taylor Swift delivered a dazzling performance of the ten-minute “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” on Saturday Night Live’s latest episode. Swift was the musical guest for the late night sketch-show — which was hosted by Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors — and appeared in a skit with comedian Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
breezejmu.org

Review | Taylor Swift outdoes herself in 'All Too Well' short film

Taylor Swift dropped the “All Too Well” short film this Friday the same day she released “Red (Taylors Version)” — and it didn’t disappoint. Swift, who directed the short film, is known for having elaborate music videos, and “The All Too Well Short Film” is no exception. The short film,...
MOVIES
Vulture

Stream the Even Sadder Version of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift will not rest until she has that damn scarf back. Fresh off the heels of the music video release, Swift has dropped a Sad Girl Autumn version of the 10-minute “All Too Well.” Because our mental health is a sick game to her, apparently. “One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder 🙃,” she tweeted. Swift recorded the new, even sadder version of the song at Long Pond Studios, the site of Swift’s folklore movie. The stu’ is in the Hudson Valley and owned by The National’s Aaron Dessner. Swift recorded this version of “All Too Well” with Dessner and producer Jonathan Low. Fans dubbed fall 2021 as exclusively for the Sad Girls after new music from Swift, Adele, and Mitski dropped. It makes sense. The days are shorter, and sweater weather so seamlessly transitions into “hide inside a ball of comforters and don’t come out till spring” weather. Taking us all to Crytown (population: you) has been working out for the girls. Adele’s special pulled in 9.92 million viewers, and “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) is topping the Apple Music charts.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy