Public Safety

UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jake
 7 days ago
Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The charges reportedly...

