One ice cream shop in southern Indiana is selling a treat that will surely put you into the holiday spirit. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. My love for Christmas Tree Cakes is no secret. I have people randomly messaging me with Christmas Tree Cake memes, shirts, and everything else Christmas Tree Cake-related. It's nice to know that I am top of mind to many people whenever they see Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with green sugar crystals gives me an overwhelming sense of joy.

GRANDVIEW, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO