Roger Stone and Alex Jones are among the latest group of people subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack. This iteration focuses on five individuals who allegedly helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the rallies held on Jan. 5 and 6, the day of the insurrection by those seeking to overturn the election of Joe Biden. Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor Budowich round out the group of five who are required to provide records by Dec. 6 and testimony to the panel by mid-December.

