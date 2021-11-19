Ojiako’s improvement is noticeable. He looks like he knows what he’s …

Experienced as a head coach. But from what I can gather, there are a lot of people on the boards that aren't interested in any warts. Any coach that has experience or any kind of record will have some warts. People want shiny, new and 'wart free'. But usually you're not paying for 'wart free', you're paying to discover the warts. So hopefully, if he's the hire, his warts will be few and small.
It comes down to who we like. Or, I should say, who Whit and the administration like. I've thought about this plenty in the last two weeks, and I have no bead on the situation. The guys I like best are a bit out of our range. Dave Aranda would have been my top target, but he isn't leaving Baylor it appears. We couldn't afford him right now anyway. And still, some would have some sort of problem with him anyway.
