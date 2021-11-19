Ojiako’s improvement is noticeable. He looks like he knows what he’s …

It comes down to who we like. Or, I should say, who Whit and the administration like. I've thought about this plenty in the last two weeks, and I have no bead on the situation. The guys I like best are a bit out of our range. Dave Aranda would have been my top target, but he isn't leaving Baylor it appears. We couldn't afford him right now anyway. And still, some would have some sort of problem with him anyway.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO