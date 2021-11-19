ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New Mexico sees TV tech as one fix to K-12 internet divide

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmfg4_0d25M0Si00

Internet problems continue to slow down many students in the U.S. state of New Mexico, but a pilot project using TV signals to transmit computer files may help.

On Thursday, state public education officials distributed devices to eight families in the city of Taos that allow schools to send them digital files via television. The boxes the size of a deck of cards allow digital television receivers to connect with computers using technology called datacasting.

Many rural areas of New Mexico are too far from internet infrastructure like fiber cables and cell towers but do get TV reception.

In October, local broadcasting affiliates of New Mexico PBS finished testing the technology to make sure they could set aside bandwidth not taken up by TV show broadcasts and dedicate it to broadcast downloadable digital files.

The pilot program in Taos relies on a broadcast from northern New Mexico PBS affiliate KNME, while two others are planning to roll out pilot programs in the cities of Silver City and Portales.

Remote learning during the pandemic highlighted the digital divide for New Mexico students, many of whom had to learn using paper packets while their peers could participate in virtual lessons via video chat.

Even with schools back to offering in-person classes, internet inequality persists after class when students do homework, and for students being quarantined due to virus concerns.

Even where families are in internet coverage areas, it’s not always enough for the entire household.

“It’s very slow and I have a lot of students,” said Ofelia Muñoz, a mother of four in Ranchos de Taos who has a monthly subscription to a cable internet service. “It’s bad when they have to do homework."

One of her children is a university student, who takes most of his classes online, and won’t be connected through the TV broadcast. But if his younger siblings can access a virtual library of school materials through the new device, it will lower the overall burden on their bandwidth.

“It’s easier when they can work at the same time,” she said.

New Mexico isn’t the first state to experiment with datacasting. Some schools in South Carolina were using it last year.

There are limitations to the technology that won't allow it to replace the internet. For one, the datacasting is currently one-way and won't allow students to send data back to schools. That means no video chats with teachers or access to email.

“Until fiber optic cables bring broadband internet to every corner of New Mexico, we’re going to need a patchwork of solutions, and it sure looks like datacasting could be one,” New Mexico Education secretary Kurt Steinhaus said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grishamn named an adviser for the newly formed state office of broadband. A deputy representing the adviser at the meeting said that in an optimistic scenario getting all New Mexico residents access to high-speed internet would take three years.

The pandemic left education officials around the world scrambling to make remote learning possible, often in areas with limited or no internet access. Some nations — including Mexico and Thailand — broadcast lessons on public television channels but they didn't set up ways to transmit files.

UNICEF has said globally about 131 million children have missed out on three-quarters of their in-person instruction since March 2020, and nearly 77 million of them have missed almost all of it.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
trust.org

Bridging Africa's digital divide: The rise of community internet

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As a child growing up in war-torn northern Uganda, Daniel Komakech's education was interrupted every time he had to flee rebels and hide in the bush for days to avoid being abducted. Today, Komakech, 34, helps run a locally owned internet network that...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
WCJB

New internet affordability programs helps close digital divide during pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As access to internet during the pandemic continues to be a challenge for many, a new internet affordability program is helping close the digital divide. Cox communications is now offering ConnectAssist to Gainesville residents participating in government assistance programs. Customers qualifying for ConnectAssist may also be...
INTERNET
KOAT 7

Infrastructure bill will improve New Mexico roads, internet and water access

New Mexico will receive $3.7 billion thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Much of this money will go toward improving roads, increasing broadband internet access and improving water infrastructure around the state. Here’s a breakdown of how much will be spent where:. $2.5 billion over five years...
POLITICS
WCVB

Epstein victims might not see a dime from sale of New Mexico estate

SANTA FE, N.M. — Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is on the market ready to be sold at a price tag of more than $27.5 million. But it is not quite clear who will get the money when it is sold. That’s because the sale has been tied up in a year-long court battle in Santa Fe, New Mexico, while Epstein’s other properties throughout the country have been sold and the money has been passed out to victims.
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#K 12#Broadband Internet#New Mexico Pbs#Digital#Knme#Ranchos De Taos
InvestorPlace

Internet vs. Cryptos: The Blockchain Revolution Is the New Tech Boom

Throughout the 2010s, one investment theme dominated Wall Street: The global technology takeover. That is, back in the early aughts, many of today’s dominant technology companies were either just starting out (Facebook), struggling to find their place (Amazon), or even on the verge of declaring bankruptcy (Netflix). Then the world...
MARKETS
chamberbusinessnews.com

To continue closing the digital divide, Cox Communications expands internet affordability, today introducing a new low-cost internet package, ConnectAssist

Cox Communications has expanded its variety of affordable services today announcing the low-cost internet tier, ConnectAssist. Similar to its existing Connect2Compete (C2C) low-cost program focusing on households with children, ConnectAssist is available to low-income households with or without children, Veterans, seniors and Tribal members who need affordable internet access. The ConnectAssist package includes a discounted modem rental along with other great features.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy