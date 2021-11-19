Joe hopefully has.....

#146 R.P.I. Memphis vs. #153 R.P.I. Virginia Tech men’s basketball now face-down Keith Lee and William Bedford for METRO-Conference superiority. The Hokies and Dell Curry and Bobby ‘Slusher’ Beecher run ball in the N.I.T. pre-season thingy verses the all-World Memphis Tigers; who could prove to be tough to tame. The same deal then, the same deal now. As this is a very very very very good Memphis men’s basketball squad ladies and gents. In pure Talent terms to be sure. How that all fits/works together remains to be 30-game regular seasonally seen. As Memphis is VERY big, very good, and pretty dang athletic while being: “big” and “very good” alike. Suffice it to say that this one is a tall order. That’s the order of the day. Nonetheless, you wanna know who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to find, out!

