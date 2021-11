We’re only two weeks away from the landmark release of Chrome OS 96 that will bring the Chrome browser and the Chrome operating system back into parity of release schedules. After the release of Chrome OS 96 in late November, the browser and the OS will enjoy a 4-week release cycle with the desktop browser releasing roughly two days prior to Chrome OS. For now, we have a two-week gap between the two pieces of software, and this week, version 96 of the Chrome Desktop Browser has landed with a slew of security updates and patches. Check out the eighteen security fixes and who reported them in the list below.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO