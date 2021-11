The internet is abuzz with speculation about the current status of Turnpike Troubadours, the acclaimed Oklahoma band who have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2019. On Nov. 24, fans were surprised to find that the band's official website had been replaced with an image of their trademark logo with the words "Coming Soon" added beneath. All previous posts shared to the official Turnpike Troubadours Instagram account have also been deleted. These changes align with methods many artists currently use to wipe the slate clean ahead of releasing new music or sharing big announcements.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO