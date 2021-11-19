ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Wheel of Time’ goes on an epic quest to save the world

Derrick
 7 days ago

The cast of “The Wheel of Time” will sheepishly admit that they hadn’t read any of Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels. Now, they’re in the thick of his world. The Amazon series, which premiered Friday, has been in the works since the spring of 2017, a long-awaited adaptation of...

www.thederrick.com

aiptcomics

Josha Stradowski & Marcus Rutherford of ‘The Wheel of Time’ discuss adapting the epic story

The Wheel of Time is one of the most anticipated shows coming to Amazon. Based on the beloved series of books, the high fantasy story is filled with detailed lore, memorable characters, and a complex story. Though fans have been waiting for an adaptation for decades, it was also with the realization that it probably would not be given the care it deserves.
aiptcomics

The first three episodes of ‘The Wheel of Time’ are amazing

The Wheel of Time is right around the corner and based on the first three episodes, longtime fans of the iconic series should like what they see. More importantly, the show should also draw in people who have never read Robert Jordan’s books. The epic story has been brought to television in a way that will not leave anyone out. The casting and story will entice everyone.
swiowanewssource.com

Rosamund Pike stars in the 'delicious and potent' 'Wheel of Time'

British actor Rosamund Pike discusses her work in the adaptation of author Robert Jordan's fantasy saga "The Wheel of Time," which sees her harness the "One Power" - the driving force of creation. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
darkhorizons.com

“Wheel of Time” Could Go For Eight Seasons

Rafe Judkins, showrunner on Amazon’s big-budget fantasy series adaptation “The Wheel of Time,” says he sees the show potentially running for up to eight seasons according to Deadline. The series, based on the novels by Robert Jordan, will premiere its first season next Friday on Amazon Prime and is already...
TVGuide.com

The Wheel of Time Review: You Don't Have to Know Robert Jordan's Fantasy World to Get Sucked Into The New Amazon Series

After eight seasons of Game of Thrones and its labyrinthine world of competing houses, internecine conflicts, religious clashes, and rich characters with complicated histories, Amazon Prime Video's new The Wheel of Time can, at first, feel a bit like a fantasy series determined to take the genre back to basics. The feeling doesn't last. While the first episode plays like a collection of familiar fantasy elements — it features a search for a chosen one, a land threatened by an overpowering darkness, and a band of horrifying sentient animal men called "trollocs" — subsequent installments reveal these are just cornerstones for a bigger, far more ornate structure. It might start small, but by the end of the six episodes provided to critics, The Wheel of Time begins to look massive.
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: The Great, Cowboy Beebop, Wheel of Time

While broadcast networks begin their umpteenth hiatus for various shows, you can count on streaming platforms to deliver. This week, there are some terrific additions from Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Acorn TV, and Sundance NOW. Find out what's worth a look below, and let us know what you'll be watching in...
IGN

The Wheel of Time Premiere Review: Episodes 1-3

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon with three episodes on Nov. 19, then roll out one weekly each Friday thereafter. Below is a spoiler-free review of the first three episodes. In 2017, then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ordered his fledgling streaming service and production company to produce the next...
Bradford Era

Pike finds alchemy with cast in 'The Wheel of Time'

At the world premiere of fantasy series "The Wheel of Time" in London, executive producer and star Rosamund Pike discusses falling in love with the world of the show and working with a great cast. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
New York Post

Could ‘Wheel of Time’ be the next ‘Game of Thrones?’

Amazon’s epic fantasy “The Wheel of Time” is being heralded as the next “Game of Thrones,” but there’s an important distinction, showrunner Rafe Judkins said. “One thing that I’ve always maintained, which I think is very freeing in a way, is that ‘Wheel of Time predated ‘Game of Thrones,’” Judkins, 38, told The Post.
thecinemaholic.com

Where is The Wheel of Time Filmed?

Amazon Prime’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ is a fantasy series that follows Moiraine, a member of a powerful group of wizards, as she embarks on a worldwide journey. Convinced that one of her companions is the reincarnation of the legendary “Dragon,” she hopes to identify the powerful being prophesied to hold the fate of the world in their hand. Based on Robert Jordan’s novel series of the same name, it brings together a complex plot and grand visuals that one would expect from an epic fantasy series.
Vulture

The Wheel of Time Recap: Splitting Heirs

The Wheel of Time will be compared to Game of Thrones for as long as it lasts, and for good reason: It wouldn’t exist without HBO’s blockbuster serving as a sort of proof of concept for Jeff Bezos’s bottomless pockets. But Wheel is an unapologetic and effects-heavy epic fantasy from the jump. While GoT’s initial cold-open sequence featured a White Walker, that was pretty much it in terms of magical stuff until the dragons hatched in the season finale; Wheel has already shown us more of the admittedly awesome-looking Trollocs than we’d see of the White Walkers in, like, three seasons.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’: Where to Stream the Epic Fantasy Series

More than 30 years after the first book was published, author Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” series is finally coming to the screen. Spanning 14 volumes, which were eventually completed by author Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s death, “The Wheel of Time” is a sprawling fantasy tale full of magic, intrigue and a Chosen One narrative that drives the plot – at least at first.
Winter is Coming

Is Nynaeve actually dead in The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time, Amazon’s elaborate TV show based on Robert Jordan’s 14-book fantasy series, is finally here. The show is solid, but it’s changed quite a bit about the books, including the journey of one Nynaeve al’Meara, played by Zoë Robbins on the series. Nynaeve is a Wisdom, a...
Esquire

How to Read the Wheel of Time Books in Order

Lord of the Rings isn't the only set of novels getting the big budget screen treatment courtesy of Jeff Bezos. The Wheel of Time arrives on Amazon Prime Video on November 19, all but ensuring that Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy series is about to captivate legions of new readers. But the barrier to entry is steep: despite the series’ global popularity, with over ninety million copies sold, the saga isn’t for the faint of heart, clocking in at fifteen dense books, 2782 named characters, and thousands of pages. (And you thought Dune was convoluted!) The unacquainted would be forgiven for wondering how best to scale the mountain.
Idaho8.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ dully add to streaming’s quest for attention

Streaming services continue to roll out expensive series based on presold concepts, but those big swings can produce big misses, with two prime examples this weekend: “Cowboy Bebop,” Netflix’s live-action spin on a popular anime show; and “The Wheel of Time,” Amazon’s poor-man’s version of “The Lord of the Rings” (before its actual one) based on popular fantasy books.
TheWrap

Amazon’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ Review: A Fantasy Epic That Just Spinning Its Wheels

They say it would be a waste of time to reinvent the wheel but that’s not entirely true. If you’re talking about Amazon Prime’s middling new “Wheel of Time” series, for example, certainly a little extra tinkering couldn’t have hurt. Based on a lengthy book series by Robert Jordan (eventually completed, in accordance with the late creator’s notes, by Brandon Sanderson), “The Wheel of Time” is an epic fantasy adventure about swords, sorcery and reincarnation that has drawn an avid following. A newcomer could reasonably assume that, after well over a dozen novels, there is something special about this series that warrants big-budget television treatment.
