Philadelphia, PA

What you can expect at Christmas Village this year

By Hadas Kuznits
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaUHC_0d25GtGo00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia’s beloved Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market preview this weekend across LOVE Park and City Hall.

Vendors prepare to open for the holiday season with lots of traditional European food and drink.

This week on the KYW Newsradio original podcast What’s Cooking , Hadas Kuznits talks to Christmas Village’s Sophia Carrara, who breaks down the best noshes across the whole event and explains some of their German ancestries.

Listen to this episode in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

