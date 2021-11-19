What you can expect at Christmas Village this year

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia’s beloved Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market preview this weekend across LOVE Park and City Hall.

Vendors prepare to open for the holiday season with lots of traditional European food and drink.

This week on the KYW Newsradio original podcast What’s Cooking , Hadas Kuznits talks to Christmas Village’s Sophia Carrara, who breaks down the best noshes across the whole event and explains some of their German ancestries.

Listen to this episode in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.