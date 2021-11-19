Abilities Plus Wreath Sale Underway and Holiday Open House Set for December 5th

The eighth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 4th, at Johns Island County Park (2662 Mullet Hall Road) from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will include around 75 vendors, a Kiddie train ride, Horse Rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus visits, local food trucks, warm drinks, local craft beer, wine, and live music from local musician Jeep White. There will also be several activities for all ages including seasonal-themed games, crafts, Christmas card making, and bounce houses. In addition, attendees can partake in a silent auction to support the operations of each hosting organization.
Comments / 0