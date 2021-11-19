Abilities Plus Wreath Sale Underway and Holiday Open House Set for December 5th

The Christmas Spirit was in the air during part one of Christmas Open House in Downtown Hope tonight. This event heralded the beginning of the holiday shopping season as many locals strolled the sidewalks and browsed the Christmas goodies displayed in storefronts and at vendor booths all over downtown. Shoppers could be seen enjoying the First United Methodist Handbell Choir, admiring the festive decor, including the HAPS window painting, and even taking a carriage ride! Some even stopped to enjoy the movie, A Christmas Story, playing at the Hub. Most businesses and vendors provided sweet treats and savory snacks for shoppers, as well as fun activities and entertainment.

