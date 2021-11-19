ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Madeleine Dean touts 'working for the many, not the few' after Build Back Better vote

By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan, sending it to the U.S. Senate, where it is expected to face some significant obstacles.

The vote was 222 to 13. The only person who did not vote with their political party was Jared Golden a Democrat from Maine. He voted no. Lawmakers from the Philadelphia area, however, brought no surprises, including a yes vote from U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean from Pennsylvania.

"This is governing," Dean said. "This is Congress making sure that we are working for the many, not the few, not the richest, but for the many and for the future of our planet and for the future of our region."

She highlighted some of the aspects of this bill: universal pre-K, home care for older citizens, negotiating to bring down the cost of drugs like insulin, and Medicare.

On the other end, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a record-breaking 8 hour, 32 minute, speech on the floor. He said this was just all too much spending that ignores issues like inflation. Democrats say this does deal with inflation.

The bill still needs to go through the Senate, where changes are likely due to Democratic centrist West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema.

wamc.org

Rep. Tonko of NY-20 discusses Build Back Better, infrastructure

With President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan headed to the Senate, Congressman Paul Tonko of New York’s 20th district says the package delivers critical investments. On Zoom, the Amsterdam Democrat proclaimed Friday's passage of the nearly $2 trillion dollar Build Back Better Act "an historic moment for the American people."
AMSTERDAM, NY
