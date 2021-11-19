Eternals Star Possibly Teased Feyd-Rautha Casting in Dune: Part 2

Tony Todd starred as the titular figure in the original three Candyman films, so when fans learned that a new take on the concept was being developed by writers Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta, we wondered how this new installment would connect to its predecessors, or if it would completely reimagine the source material. As evidenced in this year's Candyman, the filmmakers managed to both honor the past while pushing things forward into new directions, leaving fans to wonder what this could mean for the future of the franchise, with Rosenfeld noting that, while the plan wasn't to ignite a new franchise of sequels, there's a lot of mythology available to potentially uncover. Candyman is out now on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO