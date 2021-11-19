ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Eternals Star Possibly Teased Feyd-Rautha Casting in Dune: Part 2

By Nobelle Borines
epicstream.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Barry Keoghan tease that he was cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2?. Denis Villeneuve has already confirmed that we'll be seeing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. But is it possible that we already know who will play the ruthless villain in the sequel? Eternals star Barry Keoghan...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dean Stockwell, star of ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Dune,’ dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, “The Boy With Green Hair” who grew up to become one of the most beloved adult character actors of his generation, has died. The four-time “Quantum Leap” Emmy nominee and 1989 Oscar nominee for “Married to the Mob” was 85. The accomplished actor and visual artist with more...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
David Lynch
Person
Sting
Person
Denis Villeneuve
weisradio.com

‘Eternals’ screenwriters on seeing stars in their cast

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is the number-one movie at the box office for the second week in a row. The cast includes Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, plus Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and more, all playing a race of immortal heroes. Kaz and Ryan Firpo, the two relative newcomer cousins...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Denis Villeneuve Confirms Feyd-Rautha’s Appearance in Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve Confirms Feyd-Rautha’s Appearance in Dune: Part Two. Dune featured no shortage of A-list performers who brought the characters from Frank Herbert’s novel to life. However, several major fixtures from the book were noticeably absent in the film, including Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the younger brother of Beast Rabban and Baron Vladimir’s other nephew. Feyd’s omission was a surprise, since he serves as one of the novel’s primary villains. But now that Dune: Part Two is officially in the works, director Denis Villeneuve can confirm that he will definitely make an appearance in the sequel. Denis Villeneuve confirms.
COMBAT SPORTS
upressonline.com

REVIEW: Part-one of “Dune” struggles to make you feel invested

“Dune” is an exciting sci-fi film that follows a young man contemplating what his next role will be. Starring up-and-comer Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides, the story follows the heir of House Atreides as he struggles with the reality that he will take over the role of his father, Leto Atreides played by Oscar Isaac, as the Duke of House Atreides.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Did you spot this Eternals star in Death in Paradise?

Death in Paradise has welcomed a series of huge stars over the years, but this actress has truly reached the top of her game since starring on the crime show back in 2013, and has gone on to star in MCU's Eternals, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Crazy Rich Asians. Can you guess who it is yet?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Eternals#House
geekculture.co

Eternals Writers Teases Possibility Of Galactus Appearing In Sequel

For years, Marvel fans have wondered when Galactus will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, with some even hoping that the entity would appear in the Loki Disney+ series. Well, fans may not need to wonder for much longer. In an interview with The Direct, Eternals screenwriters Ryan...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Why Dune: Part One ended where it did

Dune: Part One spoilers follow. Denis Villeneuve has shed some light on why Dune: Part One ends where it does. The adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction saga was deliberately broken down into a smaller chunk for Villeneuve's movie, unlike in David Lynch's attempt to tackle the whole first book in 1984.
MOVIES
thesagonline.com

“Dune: Part One” falls short in female representation

For a movie that heavily advertised its star-studded cast, it is shocking that “Dune: Part One’s” principal selling point, Zendaya, barely makes an appearance in the film’s two and a half hours. “Dune” arrived in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) lives on the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Candyman Writer Teases Franchise's Possible Future

Tony Todd starred as the titular figure in the original three Candyman films, so when fans learned that a new take on the concept was being developed by writers Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta, we wondered how this new installment would connect to its predecessors, or if it would completely reimagine the source material. As evidenced in this year's Candyman, the filmmakers managed to both honor the past while pushing things forward into new directions, leaving fans to wonder what this could mean for the future of the franchise, with Rosenfeld noting that, while the plan wasn't to ignite a new franchise of sequels, there's a lot of mythology available to potentially uncover. Candyman is out now on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Empire

Dune Spoiler Interview: Denis Villeneuve On The Ending, Paul’s Dreams, And What’s Coming In Part Two

Contains spoilers for Dune: Part One – but no major book spoilers. After spending much of the past two years in our own homes, Denis Villeneuve gave us all what we needed. With the arrival of his cinematic adaptation of Dune (tackling the first half of Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi novel), the filmmaker took audiences on a thrilling trip to desert planet Arrakis for an adventure packed with Spice, sandworms, and subterfuge. From its mind-blowing sense of scale, to its epic story, and incredible performances from the entire cast – including Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, and an array of favourites from Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho to Zendaya’s Chani – it’s an instant sci-fi masterpiece.
MOVIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Dune’ remake of sci-fi epic teases sequel

BAXTER — A lot can happen in the middle of nowhere. A futuristic feudal struggle for control of a desert-like planet rich in a natural resource is at the heart of “Dune,” the second feature film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel. Denis Villeneuve directed and co-wrote the epic...
BAXTER, MN
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of The Eternals

Currently, Marvel’s Eternals is dominating American box offices as the latest offering from Chloe Zhao and Kevin Feige expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe in intriguing and exciting ways. However, this article will highlight five great movies featuring the cast of the popular Marvel film, whether they’re the lead or simply a background character. The only type of movies exempt from this are animated features so don’t expect Puss in Boots, Shark Tale, or Ku Fu Panda. Let’s gets started with the first film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune Director Confirms Fan Favorite Character Will Be Part of Sequel

A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have given an official green light to the Dune sequel which is set to be released in theaters in October 2023. The follow-up installment is expected to cover the second half of the novel and will introduce characters that didn't appear in the first film. Now, we got confirmation that a fan-favorite character will be showing up in the sequel.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy