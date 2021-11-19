ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: staff predictions for senior day

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Notre Dame concludes their 2021 home season this Saturday as 3-7 Georgia Tech makes the trip to South Bend. The Irish are a significant favorite as they try to make a College Football Playoff push while the Yellow Jackets have to deal with a pair of top-10 teams in consecutive weeks to close their season as No. 1 Georgia awaits them next week.

It’s hard to envision an upset as the Irish have dominated against ACC teams in the regular season, but could this one end up being competitive?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening on senior day in South Bend:

Geoffrey Clark:

For the second time in as many home games, Notre Dame has a home game it is practically guaranteed to win. Other than rushing offense, it’s hard to find an area in which Georgia Tech might have a considerable advantage. This is a program that has struggled for some time now, so it would be the mother of all surprises to see an upset in South Bend. The Irish don’t need to do anything fancy to win this game, and talent alone should be enough.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 13

Michael Chen:

The Irish come into this game feeling pretty good, a Top-8 ranking inside the College Football Playoff most recent update along with the final games that are very manageable. This home contest against Georgia Tech will be similar to what they faced two weeks ago against Navy, so the advantage the Irish have there will be big. Yes, the Yellow Jackets bring in much more firepower, especially running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but this one should be fairly easy for Notre Dame, especially at home. Expect them to score plenty of points early and see a good amount of youngsters playing in the second half. Irish win big in their final home game of the year.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 10

Jeff Feyerer:

Georgia Tech is not nearly as bad as their 3-7 record would indicate. They’ve got an extraordinary young roster, have played a number of close games against tough opponents (Clemson, Virginia, Miami all one score games) and even defeated North Carolina by 23. But after a strong first four games for their defense, the Yellow Jackets have surrendered at least 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in five of their last seven outings. In fact, the least number of yards they’ve given up in their last six games is 489. On the offensive side of the ball, their effectiveness largely depends on if Quarterback Jeff Sims is healthy, as backup Jordan Yates started in their loss to Boston College. Sims is a dual-threat quarterback who, when paired with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, makes a scary offensive combo. Saturday’s weather looks pretty good for late November. I expect Jack Coan to have a big game through the air to Kevin Austin and Michael Mayer and although I think the Yellow Jackets may move the ball a little on the Irish early, I anticipate the result will not be all that close.

Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Georgia Tech 20

Nick Shepkowski:

Can Notre Dame go three weeks in a row without giving up a touchdown? That might be the most compelling thing about this game to me. Well, that and Kyren Williams playing in perhaps his final game ever at Notre Dame Stadium. Georgia Tech’s run defense isn’t Virginia’s level of bad, but it’s still below average.

The Irish roll to 10-1 on an afternoon that starts slow but ends in a dominating final.

Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Georgia Tech 10

