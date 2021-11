To borrow an opening line from the last Dallas Stars preview: Twelve games into the season, the Dallas Stars remain the only team in the NHL without a regulation victory. Is it bad all the way down? Well, nothing is. But it’s certainly concerning by the twelfth regular season game. The puzzling thing about Wednesdays game is that, on paper, they were the better team. They had an advantage in shots on goal, shot attempts on goal, and face-off wins. They killed the only penalty they took and scored on one of three power play opportunities.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO