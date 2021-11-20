3 Students Shot In Parking Lot Of Hinkley High School In Aurora

UPDATE: Late Friday night, Aurora police tweeted out that they made an arrest in the shooting at the high school parking lot , a 16-year-old male who will be charged with attempted murder.

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A shooting with injuries in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora is under investigation. It happened sometime around or just after noon, and the school was immediately placed on on lockdown. Students began leaving the school at 2 p.m. and all students had been released by 3 p.m.

According to Aurora police, three people were shot in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, and two of the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. Another person got to the hospital on their own.

The ages and identities of the people who were shot hasn’t been released. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said the those injured in the shooting are two Hinkley High School students and one student who attends APS Avenue School.

Copter4 video showed red and yellow crime tape in the parking lot and numerous evidence markers on the ground.

Students at the school told their parents that after the shooting happened, the school immediately went into its shooting protocol.

Hinkley High School said in a tweet that all after-school activities are canceled.

Students and staff with vehicles parked in the lot won’t be able to access those cars until after the crime tape is removed. Police tweeted that students should follow the Aurora Police Department’s Twitter page for updates on when the parking lot will be cleared and vehicles can be removed.

Students gathered outside the school once they were allowed to leave.

Earlier this week, a shooting took place in a park next to another Aurora high school about 2 miles away. The shooting at Nome Park next to Aurora Central High School left six teens injured and so far no arrests have been made.

RELATED: Nome Park Shooting Vehicle Located, Activists In Aurora Urge Community To Help With Investigation

Gov. Jared Polis spoke about both shootings in a news conference early Friday afternoon that was held to discuss the state’s response to the COVID pandemic, saying the victims and their families “are in our thoughts and prayers.”