Ciara suited up in a sleek set for her visit to the White House today. The singer joined the first lady, Jill Biden, to promote vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11 this afternoon. The star meant business in a matching monochrome trouser and blazer combination. The jacket, which she paired with wide-leg suit trousers, featured a wide collar and was fully buttoned up. The 36-year-old was accompanied by her three children Future, Win and Sienna all of whom are under 7 years old. Although her footwear was not visible, the musician often wears pointed-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO