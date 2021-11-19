ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

King Richard

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Will Smith stars in the movie, King Richard. It’s the...

Popculture

Willow Smith Noticed a Change in Dad Will Smith's Parenting After His Role in 'King Richard'

Willow Smith noticed a change in dad Will Smith when he took on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in his new film King Richard. Venus and Serena joined the Oscar-nominated actor during Wednesday's Red Table Talk to discuss the biographical drama about their lives and relationship with their father, and the Hitch star shared that his family immediately related to the story as well.
TENNIS
Will Smith’s 10 Best Performances

If Tom Hanks is America’s Dad, then Will Smith is the cool big brother. Smith has received some of the best reviews of his career for his performance as Serena and Venus Williams’ father in “King Richard,” which is finally hitting theaters this weekend, in addition to streaming on HBO Max. After the world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September, Smith has emerged as one of the leading contenders for best actor. To celebrate the movie’s opening, Variety is ranking the 10 best performances of his film career so far.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Beyoncé drops track for ‘King Richard’ biopic unexpectedly

Beyoncé surprised fans with the release of the new song “Be Alive” on Friday, Nov 12. The 40-year-old megastar sent the BeyHive wild when the track was uploaded to YouTube. The feisty number was recorded for Will Smith’s new film King Richard, and a preview had appeared in a recent...
TENNIS
‘King Richard’ highlights Richard Williams single-minded tennis guidance

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” focuses on Richard Williams, the single-minded father of the great tennis sisters, Venus and Serena Williams in their early days. Richard guides and perfects their talent through a racist sport where opportunities arrive only because of his unflinching, unflappable determination with support from his wife Oracene.
TENNIS
#Paul S Trip
‘King Richard’ True Story: How Accurate is The Richard Williams Biopic?

‘Tis the season for Oscar-bait biopics! King Richard, which opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max today, tells the true story of Richard Williams, the father of world-renowned tennis champions, Venus and Serena Williams. And what a story it is. Williams is a somewhat unusual subject for a biopic—he’s...
COMPTON, CA
How ‘King Richard’ Producers Convinced Venus and Serena Williams to Make a Movie About Their Family

When Venus and Serena Williams first watched “King Richard,” a sports drama starring Will Smith as their larger-than-life dad, a man who helped catapult the sisters to tennis super-stardom, time seemed to stand still — at least for the film’s producers Tim and Trevor White. The brothers, who co-founded the production company Star Thrower Entertainment, had spent years developing the story, attaching key collaborators in director Reinado Marcus Green and screenwriter Zach Baylin, casting Smith, and most crucially, getting the Williams family on board with their vision to capture the heart of a father who beat the odds to turn his...
TENNIS
Movie Review – King Richard

As a tennis player, was definitely looking forward to the “King Richard” movie about Richard Williams and his unorthodox ways to coach/create & market all time tennis greats daughters Venus & Serena Willams. This 2:24 PG-13 rated movie/documentary did not disappoint. I saw the the big screen but also currently available on HBA Max.
TENNIS
Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
