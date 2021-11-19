ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskells In France

Cover picture for the articleOur Wine Guy, Ted Farrell from Haskells is in...

Flamanville 1, France

Flamanville 1 is a 1,382MW nuclear reactor which is located within the premises of Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant. It is located in Normandy, France. The nuclear reactor is currently generating power and is in active status. The construction on the reactor commenced in Dec, 1979. The first power from the reactor was achieved in Dec, 1985. Subsequent to trial runs the reactor finally entered into commercial operation in Dec, 1986.
Cattenom 1, France

Cattenom 1 is a 1,362MW nuclear reactor which is located within the premises of Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant. It is located in Grand Est, France. The nuclear reactor is currently generating power and is in active status. The construction on the reactor commenced in Oct, 1979. The first power from the reactor was achieved in Nov, 1986. Subsequent to trial runs the reactor finally entered into commercial operation in Apr, 1987.
This Is The Oldest Brewery In The World

Beer consumption around the world is remarkably high. As one measure, a single U.S. state, Montana consumes 40 gallons of beer per capita. And beer drinking levels in other countries like Germany and Austria are much higher. The number of breweries needed to satisfy the world’s thirst is also considerable. In the U.S. alone, there […]
Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

Austria’s lockdown is looking infectious

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Austria’s lockdown may spread as quickly as Covid-19. On Friday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a national lockdown beginning on Monday and introduced Europe’s first vaccine mandate. Austria and its neighbours had been hoping that a targeted lockdown for vaccine holdouts might avert blanket restrictions, however soaring infection rates have already stretched intensive care facilities to the brink.
France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27. What Mr. Devos found was...
Macron slams 'not serious' Johnson after migrant tragedy

French President Emmanuel Macron hit out at British Prime Boris Johnson on Friday over a tweeted letter, accusing him of being "not serious" after 27 migrants died crossing the Channel.  Johnson sparked fury in France after writing a private letter to Macron on Thursday evening proposing five ways to stop migrants crossing from France to Britain, then publishing it in full on his Twitter account.
Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain

Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic. Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China. "This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
