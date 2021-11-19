ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

National Diabetes Month

twincitieslive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year over one million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes....

yale.edu

A Drug that Does Double Duty in Treating Diabetes

Yale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the standard...
HEALTH
cannoncourier.com

State Supports National Effort To Raise Diabetes Awareness

Throughout November, the Tennessee Department of Health is recognizing National Diabetes Awareness Month. This year the campaign looks to educate individuals on ways to reverse pre-diabetes and prevent or delay the onset of diabetes through healthy lifestyle changes. Pre-diabetes is a health condition where a person's blood sugar levels are...
HEALTH
rockislandtoday.com

Swanson urges Illinoisans to 'take your health into your own hands' during National Diabetes Awareness Month

State Rep. Daniel Swanson (R-Alpha) is reminding his constituents and the rest of Illinois that November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Diabetes is a chronic long-lasting condition health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. “The American Diabetes Association encourages you to take your health into your...
ILLINOIS STATE
phl17.com

Morning Extra – November is National Diabetes month

(Sponsored) – We’ve got the scoop on heart-healthy snacks and diabetes friendly recipes and all the info you need to stay nourished, balanced and feeling full. From quick bites to festive holiday recipes combining all the fat, fiber and protein necessary for a healthy diet, we’ve got you covered. November...
RECIPES
ktvo.com

Pet Diabetes Month: Tips for detecting diabetes and how to prevent it

Diabetes, like many other pet diseases, is more commonly diagnosed in older pets. Younger animals can develop diabetes too, and the disease can occur at any age, but most pets start showing signs when they are roughly 6 to 7 years old. Diabetes in pets presents the same problems as...
PETS
orangemedianetwork.com

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, OSU students share their experiences

November is national Diabetes Awareness Month and has been since 1975, but why is it important to bring awareness to it?. Diabetes is somewhat of a misunderstood disease. What diabetes boils down to is how someone’s body takes food and converts it into energy. Most of the food we eat is broken down into glucose (sugar) and is released into our bloodstream. When blood sugar levels increase, it signals your pancreas to release insulin. Insulin lets blood sugar into our bodies cells to use as energy.
CORVALLIS, OR
Daily Nebraskan

Type 1 diabetic students reflect during Diabetes Awareness Month

A juice box can mean the difference between life or death for a type 1 diabetic. November is Diabetes Awareness Month and while many know about type 2 diabetes, few understand there is more than one type, let alone know what the differences are between the types. “I'm a full-time...
HEALTH
Clayton County Register

November is Diabetes Awareness Month: Diabetes and cardiovascular disease

VMH Diabetes Education Team ... Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. People with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke compared to someone who does not have diabetes. Pictured above is the Diabetes Team at Veterans Memorial Hospital including Angie Mettille, RN, BSN, Diabetes Educator, seated; Jill Fleming, RD/LD, Dietitian standing at left; and Brittney Snitker, Pharm.D., Pharmacist and Certified Diabetes Educator at Veterans Memorial Hospital. In this article, Snitker outlines the things those with diabetes can do to lower their risk of heart disease. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Health Update: November Is American Diabetes Month

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The month of November is set aside by the medical community to bring awareness to diabetes, a disease that affects millions of Americans. Jeannette Hasley oversees the Diabetes Education programs for Spencer Hospital. She joined us in studio for Saturday’s Clay County Health Update to talk the disease and much of a concern it really can be and its various forms.
SPENCER, IA
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Allrecipes.com

What Are the Best Bedtime Snacks for People With Diabetes?

Picking the right bedtime snack to nosh on before getting into bed can be difficult. You need one that won't disrupt your sleep cycle or make it harder to power down. A bit of candy or a slice from dessert, for example, might taste great, but chocolate and other sweet foods can stimulate you too close to bedtime. That will make it difficult to get drowsy or to sleep soundly throughout the night.
NUTRITION
Daily Republic

For Your Health: November is National Prematurity Awareness Month

Did you know that 1 in 10 babies in the United States was born too early (before 37 weeks of pregnancy)? The month of November is dedicated to prematurity awareness as a way to raise awareness about preterm birth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, low birth...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
seehafernews.com

HSHS Celebrates National Family Caregivers Month

The HSHS Hospital System is recognizing caregivers everywhere during National Family Caregivers Month. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, 84% of caregivers need more help and information with at least 14 specific topics related to caregiving. Many caregivers face their own health problems and are under severe...
HEALTH SERVICES
nbc25news.com

Dieticians recommend getting yourself tested during Diabetes Awareness Month

OWOSSO, Mich. - For Diabetes Awareness Month, health care workers encourage people to make their health a priority. Diabetes is a silent disease, where if it isn't detected and treated, it can lead to severe complications. Dieticians at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso say there's three key things you should look...
OWOSSO, MI
kalb.com

November National Diabetes Awareness Month, Cabrini Healthy Learning Center helps patients learn about coping and nutrition

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day was recognized on Sunday, November 14. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital has a Healthy Learning Center right here in Cenla. It’s a place for you to learn about food and nutrition, especially for those dealing with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and even renal failure.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

