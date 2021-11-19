ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jake
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reports are out that the jury has come to a conclusion regarding the highly publicized trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Multiple outlets are reporting that the jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The charges reportedly...

krforadio.com

MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
candgnews.com

Police name suspect in June homicide, arrest her mother

WARREN — Police investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old woman dead in June have made an arrest in the case and have now named two more suspects, including the alleged shooter. According to a release from Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, Ashinay Horton-Starks, 23, is wanted for murder in...
WARREN, MI
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deaths Of Unborn Twins Following Minneapolis Shooting Ruled Double Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Jury reaches verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — a case that has become a flashpoint in the debate in the U.S. over guns, protests, vigilantism, and law and order. The parties to the case are gathering for the reading of...
KENOSHA, WI
Rolling Stone

Three Defendants Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

A jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who’d been shot at close range while running through a residential neighborhood in Georgia. Father and son Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan had each been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, malice murder, felony murder, and other charges. Travis McMichael was the only defendant to be convicted of malice murder. Jurors deliberated for around 10 hours over two days after closing arguments concluded with the prosecution’s final rebuttal Tuesday morning. Throughout the two-week trial, the state described the three defendants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

3 Charged In Attempted Murder Of Former OPD Captain Ersie Joyner; Also Charged in Death of 4th Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three men have been charged following the attempted murder of Ersie Joyner, a former Oakland Police captain who shot a fourth suspect dead during an armed robbery at a gas station last month, with the charges including murder for the suspect’s death. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced charges Tuesday, a day after Oakland police said the three suspects had been arrested. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Kemandre King, 24-year-old Marlon King, and 28-year-old Joshua Hayles. Kemandre King and Marlon King were arrested last week in Elk Grove, while Hayles was arrested in Houston, Texas on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Boston

Dorchester Man Paroled For Murder Now Faces Charges In Road Rage Stabbing

BOSTON (CBS) – A man on parole for a murder conviction was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident. State Police said Wednesday that the incident happened Nov. 17 at the Bowker Overpass at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East. Allegedly the victim, a 59-year-old man, was a passenger in a vehicle that was almost hit by a GMC Acadia that ran a red light. Police Acadia was driven by Joseph Irizarry Sr., of Dorchester. Irizarry and the occupants of the other vehicle – including the victim – began to argue. Irizarry allegedly punched both men in the face and then stabbed the victim before speeding away. State police said Irizarry is on parole from a second-degree murder conviction in a gang-related shooting in Lawrence in 2000. He was paroled in 2020. Irizarry will now face several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Irizarry agreed to surrender to police and is now in prison for a parole violation. He will be arraigned on the new charges.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Cops ID woman found decomposed in Bronx apartment alongside boyfriend

Authorities identified the woman whose body was found decomposed alongside her boyfriend in a Bronx apartment over the weekend — as investigators probe the case as a murder-suicide, according to police sources. Ashley Ducille, 29, and a 40-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend were found dead in the apartment...
BRONX, NY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
